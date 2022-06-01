← Company Directory
IMI Critical Engineering
IMI Critical Engineering Salaries

IMI Critical Engineering's median salary is $77,033 for a Mechanical Engineer. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Mechanical Engineer
$77K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at IMI Critical Engineering is Mechanical Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $77,033. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at IMI Critical Engineering is $77,033.

