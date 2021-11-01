← Company Directory
Imgur
Imgur Salaries

Imgur's salary ranges from $130,650 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $134,670 for a Marketing at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Imgur. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Marketing
$135K
Software Engineer
$131K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Imgur is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $134,670. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Imgur is $132,660.

Other Resources