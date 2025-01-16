← Company Directory
IMG Academy
IMG Academy Salaries

IMG Academy's median salary is $236,175 for a Product Design Manager. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Product Design Manager
$236K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at IMG Academy is Product Design Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $236,175. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at IMG Academy is $236,175.

