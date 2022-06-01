← Company Directory
Imerys
Imerys Salaries

Imerys's salary ranges from $39,009 in total compensation per year for a Sales in United Arab Emirates at the low-end to $218,900 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Imerys. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Legal
$90.5K
Product Manager
$219K
Sales
$39K
The highest paying role reported at Imerys is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $218,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Imerys is $90,450.

