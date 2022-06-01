← Company Directory
iMerit Technology
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about iMerit Technology that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    iMerit is a global data labeling company offering end-to-end, high quality data annotation–across computer vision, natural language processing and content services–that powers machine learning and artificial intelligence programs for its customers. Employing 4,000 data annotation experts worldwide, iMerit serves Fortune 500 companies across industries including agriculture, autonomous vehicles, commerce, geospatial, government, financial services, insurance, medical and technology. In February 2020, iMerit raised $20M in Series B funding, led by CDC Group with participation from existing investors.

    http://www.imerit.net
    Website
    2012
    Year Founded
    5,500
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for iMerit Technology

    Related Companies

    • Pinterest
    • Tesla
    • Netflix
    • DoorDash
    • PayPal
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources