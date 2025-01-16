← Company Directory
IMC
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

IMC Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The average Software Engineering Manager total compensation in United States at IMC ranges from $148K to $214K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for IMC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

$167K - $194K
Netherlands
Common Range
Possible Range
$148K$167K$194K$214K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Software Engineering Manager submissions at IMC to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at IMC?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineering Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at IMC in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $214,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at IMC for the Software Engineering Manager role in United States is $147,600.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for IMC

Related Companies

  • Jump Trading
  • Quantlab
  • American Century Investments
  • Liquidnet
  • Bain Capital
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources