Imaginuity
    Imaginuity is the integrated agency that is reimagining marketing for the connected age. Imaginuity’s proprietary customer data platform, AdScience®, collects, manages, analyzes and activates first-, second- and third-party data to develop insightful customer and look-alike profiles, inform media planning and marketing decision making and drive efficient conversions across the customer journey. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Imaginuity provides integrated marketing services including brand strategy, advertising, traditional and digital media planning and buying, paid and organic search, social media, web development, UX, AI, data analytics and database marketing services.

    imaginuity.com
    1997
    150
    $10M-$50M
