Imagination Technologies
Imagination Technologies Salaries

Imagination Technologies's salary ranges from $35,977 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in India at the low-end to $105,968 for a Hardware Engineer in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Imagination Technologies. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Hardware Engineer
Median $106K
Software Engineer
Median $65.2K
Data Scientist
$36K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
Product Manager
$69.7K
Solution Architect
$93.9K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Imagination Technologies is Hardware Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $105,968. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Imagination Technologies is $69,665.

