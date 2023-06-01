iLobby is a SaaS-based facility and visitor management platform used by companies in manufacturing, industrial, warehousing/logistics, airports, and other complex enterprises. The platform streamlines the management of visitors, contractors, temp workers, and deliveries with a self-serve checkpoint, improving operational efficiency and enhancing professionalism and branding. iLobby's enterprise-level features ensure high levels of security and regulatory compliance in seconds, even in highly-regulated facilities. The company has attracted major institutions and companies globally, including Canada Post, Toronto Pearson International Airport, and Netflix.