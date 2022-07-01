← Company Directory
IllFonic
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about IllFonic that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    IllFonic is an independent video game studio located in Colorado, Washington, and Texas.Founded in 2007, IllFonic (IllFonic, LLC) is an independent video game developer with studios in Lakewood, Colorado; Tacoma, Washington; and Austin, Texas. Our staff is composed of video game, music, and technology veterans redefining how games are made and marketed. Past titles and collaborations include Arcadegeddon, Predator: Hunting Grounds, Friday the 13th: The Game, Dead Alliance, Star Citizen, Evolve, Armored Warfare, and Nexuiz.

    http://www.illfonic.com
    Website
    2007
    Year Founded
    78
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for IllFonic

    Related Companies

    • Uber
    • Microsoft
    • DoorDash
    • PayPal
    • Roblox
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources