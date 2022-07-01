IllFonic is an independent video game studio located in Colorado, Washington, and Texas.Founded in 2007, IllFonic (IllFonic, LLC) is an independent video game developer with studios in Lakewood, Colorado; Tacoma, Washington; and Austin, Texas. Our staff is composed of video game, music, and technology veterans redefining how games are made and marketed. Past titles and collaborations include Arcadegeddon, Predator: Hunting Grounds, Friday the 13th: The Game, Dead Alliance, Star Citizen, Evolve, Armored Warfare, and Nexuiz.