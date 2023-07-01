Company Directory
    This company is a global marketplace that allows businesses to showcase their products, gather reviews, and access real-time performance metrics. Shoppers can earn points by engaging with business listings, which can be redeemed for gift cards. Merchants can start with a free Silver listing and enjoy the benefits of higher-tier memberships. The platform seamlessly integrates with popular marketplaces like Shopify, Etsy, and Amazon, without any additional fees. The company also offers advertising solutions that complement existing marketing efforts on platforms like Google and Facebook/Instagram. Expert concierges are available to assist businesses in achieving success.

    https://ilistugo.com
    2020
    31
    $1M-$10M
