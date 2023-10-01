← Company Directory
iits-consulting
iits-consulting Salaries

iits-consulting's median salary is $95,754 for a Software Engineer . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of iits-consulting. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
$95.8K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at iits-consulting is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $95,754. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at iits-consulting is $95,754.

