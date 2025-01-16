← Company Directory
IIT Delhi
IIT Delhi Salaries

IIT Delhi's salary ranges from $4,304 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $30,965 for a Mechanical Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of IIT Delhi. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Mechanical Engineer
$31K
Software Engineer
$4.3K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at IIT Delhi is Mechanical Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $30,965. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at IIT Delhi is $17,635.

