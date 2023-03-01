← Company Directory
IIFL Finance
IIFL Finance Salaries

IIFL Finance's salary ranges from $5,334 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $32,495 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of IIFL Finance. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Product Manager
$32.5K
Sales
$5.3K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at IIFL Finance is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $32,495. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at IIFL Finance is $18,915.

