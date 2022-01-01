← Company Directory
II-VI Incorporated
II-VI Incorporated Salaries

II-VI Incorporated's salary ranges from $63,066 in total compensation per year for a Technical Program Manager in China at the low-end to $122,400 for a Hardware Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of II-VI Incorporated. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Hardware Engineer
$122K
Software Engineer
$101K
Technical Program Manager
$63.1K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at II-VI Incorporated is Hardware Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $122,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at II-VI Incorporated is $100,500.

