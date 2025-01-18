← Company Directory
IHS Markit
IHS Markit Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Canada package at IHS Markit totals CA$91.1K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for IHS Markit's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
IHS Markit
Assosciate Software Engineer
London, ON, Canada
Total per year
CA$91.1K
Level
1
Base
CA$80.5K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$10.6K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at IHS Markit?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at IHS Markit in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$165,344. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at IHS Markit for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Canada is CA$88,516.

