IGS Energy
IGS Energy Salaries

IGS Energy's salary ranges from $54,890 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $136,116 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of IGS Energy. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Information Technologist (IT)
$54.9K
Software Engineer
$136K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at IGS Energy is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $136,116. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at IGS Energy is $95,503.

