Igor
    For commercial buildings, an easy-to-use platform begins with an IoT infrastructure that offers reliability, security, and scalability. Bring all your IoT systems together for hassle-free communication with Igor’s open, standards-based platform, Nexos, that leverages proven Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) technology.Igor’s innovative platform enables an unprecedented level of intelligent control over building systems in spaces of all sizes. Traditionally, buildings have been viewed as a fixed environment, but with the capabilities of an IoT ecosystem, buildings are now agile.Transform your building from a fixed asset to a highly integrated, automated, data-driven machine built for efficiency, comfort and agility. Start leveraging data from every corner of your space with Igor at the center of your connected environment.

    igor-tech.com
    2013
    150
    $10M-$50M
    Headquarters

