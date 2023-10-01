← Company Directory
Ignitarium
Ignitarium Salaries

Ignitarium's salary ranges from $18,003 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $59,254 for a Hardware Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ignitarium. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $18K
Hardware Engineer
$59.3K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Ignitarium is Hardware Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $59,254. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ignitarium is $38,629.

