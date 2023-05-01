← Company Directory
IGM Biosciences
    IGM Biosciences develops IgM antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, IGM-2323, is in Phase 2 clinical trials for relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. The company is also developing other IgM antibodies for the treatment of solid and hematologic malignancies. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Genzyme Corporation. IGM Biosciences was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

    https://igmbio.com
    2010
    242
    $0-$1M
