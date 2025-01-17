Software Engineer compensation in Greater Sao Paulo at iFood ranges from R$133K per year for I11 to R$270K per year for N2. The median yearly compensation in Greater Sao Paulo package totals R$206K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for iFood's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
I8
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
I9
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
I10
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
I11
R$133K
R$133K
R$0
R$0
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve R$173K+ (sometimes R$1.73M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title