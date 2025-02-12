Software Engineer compensation in Brazil at iFood ranges from R$70.3K per year for I9 to R$301K per year for N2. The median yearly compensation in Brazil package totals R$212K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for iFood's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/12/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
I8
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
I9
R$70.3K
R$70.3K
R$0
R$0
I10
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
I11
R$139K
R$122K
R$805.1
R$16.6K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
