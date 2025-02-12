← Company Directory
iFood
iFood Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in Brazil package at iFood totals R$169K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for iFood's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/12/2025

Median Package
iFood
Product Manager
Sao Paulo, SP, Brazil
Total per year
R$169K
Level
Base
R$158K
Stock (/yr)
R$0
Bonus
R$11K
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years exp
2-4 Years
What are the career levels at iFood?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at iFood in Brazil sits at a yearly total compensation of R$910,298. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at iFood for the Product Manager role in Brazil is R$168,732.

