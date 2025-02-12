← Company Directory
iFood
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

iFood Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in Brazil package at iFood totals R$189K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for iFood's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/12/2025

Median Package
company icon
iFood
Data Scientist
Osasco, SP, Brazil
Total per year
R$189K
Level
N2
Base
R$189K
Stock (/yr)
R$0
Bonus
R$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at iFood?

R$901K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at iFood in Brazil sits at a yearly total compensation of R$610,603. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at iFood for the Data Scientist role in Brazil is R$179,568.

Other Resources