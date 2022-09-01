← Company Directory
iFood
Work Here? Claim Your Company

iFood Salaries

iFood's salary ranges from $20,124 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $100,491 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of iFood. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
I11 $24.7K
I12 $29.2K
I13 $36.4K
I14 $41.1K
N1 $45.1K
N2 $53.5K

Backend Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $33.6K
Product Manager
Median $30K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

41 20
41 20
Data Analyst
$20.1K
Data Science Manager
$100K
Human Resources
$26.7K
Product Designer
$23.9K
Product Design Manager
$94.9K
Software Engineering Manager
$70.3K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at iFood is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $100,491. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at iFood is $35,022.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for iFood

Related Companies

  • Microsoft
  • Airbnb
  • Flipkart
  • PayPal
  • Google
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources