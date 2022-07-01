← Company Directory
IFM Restoration
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about IFM Restoration that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    IFM Restoration is building a culture-first, talent-driven organization that is disrupting the trillion dollar single family rental industry. As a well-funded, VC-backed start-up that was recently named to the Inc 5000 list of America’s fastest growing companies, we are creating a two-sided marketplace with a primary focus on supply.Our contractor- first strategy is aimed at capturing and retaining the highest quality contractors with all primary initiatives centered around the contractor experience.

    https://ifmrestoration.com
    Website
    2016
    Year Founded
    150
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for IFM Restoration

    Related Companies

    • Square
    • Spotify
    • Netflix
    • Snap
    • Pinterest
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources