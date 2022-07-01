IFM Restoration is building a culture-first, talent-driven organization that is disrupting the trillion dollar single family rental industry. As a well-funded, VC-backed start-up that was recently named to the Inc 5000 list of America’s fastest growing companies, we are creating a two-sided marketplace with a primary focus on supply.Our contractor- first strategy is aimed at capturing and retaining the highest quality contractors with all primary initiatives centered around the contractor experience.