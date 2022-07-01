← Company Directory
IFG Companies
    Founded in 1985, IFG Companies is one of the largest privately held insurance groups in the United States. IFG provides property-casualty insurance on both a non-admitted and an admitted basis.IFG has two principal segments of business, our Bind Division and our Brokerage Division.Bind DivisionOffers liability and property coverage for smaller businesses and other entities written through a national network of contracted producers. There are two business units within our Bind Division.- Property and Casualty- GarageBrokerage DivisionOffers liability and property coverage to meet the specialized needs of small to medium-sized firms as well as certain larger businesses. There are four business units within our Brokerage Division.- Primary Casualty- Excess Casualty- Inland Marine

    http://www.ifgcompanies.com
    1985
    420
    $50M-$100M
