Idp Education
Idp Education Salaries

Idp Education's salary ranges from $7,692 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $98,666 for a Data Scientist in Australia at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Idp Education. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Administrative Assistant
$38.1K
Data Scientist
$98.7K
Software Engineer
$7.7K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Idp Education is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $98,666. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Idp Education is $38,067.

