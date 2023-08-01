← Company Directory
IDfy
Work Here? Claim Your Company

IDfy Salaries

IDfy's salary ranges from $12,367 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the low-end to $20,923 for a Human Resources at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of IDfy. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $15K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Human Resources
$20.9K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$12.4K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at IDfy is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $20,923. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at IDfy is $15,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for IDfy

Related Companies

  • Intuit
  • Dropbox
  • Uber
  • Databricks
  • Airbnb
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources