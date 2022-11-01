← Company Directory
IDFC FIRST Bank
IDFC FIRST Bank Salaries

IDFC FIRST Bank's salary ranges from $9,520 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $181,442 for a Business Development at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of IDFC FIRST Bank. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Product Manager
Median $24.7K
Business Analyst
$15.4K
Business Development
$181K
Data Analyst
$22.5K
Data Science Manager
$47.8K
Data Scientist
$25.9K
Financial Analyst
$25.8K
Sales
$9.5K
Software Engineer
$23.5K

Backend Software Engineer

Solution Architect
$63.3K
Technical Program Manager
$58.9K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at IDFC FIRST Bank is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $181,442. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at IDFC FIRST Bank is $25,806.

