We believe in the power of education. We believe everyone should have an equal and safe opportunity to learn. We believe in empowering students and educators with a richer, more intuitive learning experience. In recent years, technology has vastly expanded and is now embedded in nearly every facet of education. Students and educators navigate a complex technology ecosystem daily; however, the systems they use often don’t interact with one another. When integration is lacking, the learning experience and workflows become encumbered and limit students’ learning potential.