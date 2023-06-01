← Company Directory
IDEAYA Biosciences
Top Insights
    IDEAYA Biosciences is a precision medicine oncology company that develops targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its lead product candidates include IDE397 and IDE196, both in clinical trials for solid tumors and genetically defined cancers. The company's preclinical pipeline includes synthetic lethality programs targeting various inhibitors in tumors with defined biomarkers based on genetic mutations and/or molecular signatures. IDEAYA has research collaborations with Cancer Research UK and the University of Manchester, a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Pfizer, and a strategic partnership with GlaxoSmithKline.

    http://www.ideayabio.com
    2015
    91
    $10M-$50M
