Ideas2IT
Ideas2IT Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in India package at Ideas2IT totals ₹919K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ideas2IT's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
Ideas2IT
Software Engineer
Chennai, TN, India
Total per year
₹919K
Level
-
Base
₹919K
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at Ideas2IT?

₹13.69M

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

Included Titles

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Ideas2IT in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹2,104,974. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ideas2IT for the Software Engineer role in India is ₹876,645.

