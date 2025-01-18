← Company Directory
Idealo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • Berlin Metropolitan Region

Idealo Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Berlin Metropolitan Region

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Berlin Metropolitan Region package at Idealo totals €72K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Idealo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Idealo
Full-Stack Software Engineer
Berlin, BE, Germany
Total per year
€72K
Level
Senior
Base
€72K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at Idealo?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Idealo in Berlin Metropolitan Region sits at a yearly total compensation of €111,303. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Idealo for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Berlin Metropolitan Region is €71,985.

Other Resources