← Company Directory
Idea Entity
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Idea Entity that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Idea Entity makes ideas real through the application of technology. We partner with our clients to effectively analyze their business scenarios, re-engineer processes to match the business scenarios, and enable these processes through proven and innovative technology solutions that bring value. With offices in Seattle, WA, Herndon, VA and Hyderabad, India, we support our local and multinational clients across numerous industries in the private sector and several federal, state and local government agencies in the public sector. We believe that to make a difference for our clients, we need to focus on our people by fostering a supportive team environment, so each person can make an impact, gain experience and leave behind a legacy of excellence. We have consistently been ranked as one of the “Top 100 Places to Work” by Seattle Business Magazine.

    http://www.ideaentity.com
    Website
    2006
    Year Founded
    150
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Idea Entity

    Related Companies

    • PayPal
    • Lyft
    • Intuit
    • SoFi
    • Pinterest
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources