IDC Technologies
IDC Technologies Salaries

IDC Technologies's salary ranges from $9,858 in total compensation per year for a Business Development in India at the low-end to $73,066 for a Software Engineer in Canada at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of IDC Technologies. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Business Development
$9.9K
Software Engineer
$73.1K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at IDC Technologies is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $73,066. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at IDC Technologies is $41,462.

