Icreon
Icreon Salaries

Icreon's salary ranges from $25,027 in total compensation per year for a Technical Program Manager in India at the low-end to $137,200 for a Project Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Icreon. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Project Manager
$137K
Technical Program Manager
$25K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Icreon is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $137,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Icreon is $81,113.

