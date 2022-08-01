← Company Directory
Iconic Solutions
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Iconic Solutions Salaries

Iconic Solutions's salary ranges from $82,946 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in Australia at the low-end to $149,250 for a Project Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Iconic Solutions. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Management Consultant
$145K
Product Designer
$82.9K
Project Manager
$149K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Iconic Solutions is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $149,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Iconic Solutions is $145,136.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Iconic Solutions

Related Companies

  • Airbnb
  • SoFi
  • Amazon
  • Stripe
  • Intuit
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources