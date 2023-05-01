← Company Directory
ICON
Work Here? Claim Your Company

ICON Salaries

ICON's salary ranges from $109,584 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $173,400 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ICON. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Data Scientist
$119K
Mechanical Engineer
$129K
Product Designer
$119K
Product Manager
$173K
Software Engineer
$110K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ICON is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $173,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ICON is $119,400.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for ICON

Related Companies

  • Apple
  • Coinbase
  • Airbnb
  • Amazon
  • Tesla
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources