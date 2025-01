Creative Artists Agency (CAA) has acquired ICM Partners, a leading entertainment and sports agency. CAA has expertise in various areas such as filmed and live entertainment, digital media, publishing, sponsorship sales, media finance, fashion, and philanthropy. With a diverse workforce, CAA identifies and amplifies opportunities for clients that shape culture and inspire the world. CAA represents over 2,000 top athletes, coaches, broadcasters, and sports personalities, and has offices globally.