Icertis
  Salaries
  Venture Capitalist

  All Venture Capitalist Salaries

Icertis Venture Capitalist Salaries

The average Venture Capitalist total compensation in India at Icertis ranges from ₹554K to ₹787K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Icertis's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹627K - ₹714K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
₹554K₹627K₹714K₹787K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Icertis, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Venture Capitalist at Icertis in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹787,015. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Icertis for the Venture Capitalist role in India is ₹553,578.

Other Resources