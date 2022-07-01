Icario is a health action company that frees you to help people live healthier lives by helping you connect with them like they’re human.With over 100 million+ member connections, Icario is a health action platform that unites pioneering technology, data science, and behavioral insights to connect everyone to better health. Our mission is to make the world a healthier place, one person at a time.In 2020, Revel + NovuHealth joined forces to create Icario because we knew we could do better together—creating value by uniting pioneering technology, data science, and behavioral insights to make the world a healthier place, one person at a time.There is an island in the Aegean Sea where people live extremely long lives. They’re happy, too. Families are close. They eat well. They exercise. And they stay connected with each other, and not just by smartphone. This got us thinking. What if we apply what we learn from the Blue Zone island of Ikaria (our namesake), add pioneering technology and exabytes of data, and help healthcare connect better with everyone? We’ll have a lot more healthy, happy people, and that’s a pretty good thing.As an organization, we’re a collaborative team of pioneers, inventors, and systems thinkers. We speak truth, are driven by data, and sweat the details. We’re a friendly and easygoing group, but we work hard because we are mission-driven, we know a better way, and we’re here to make it happen.