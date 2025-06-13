← Company Directory
IBS Software
IBS Software Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in India package at IBS Software totals ₹806K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for IBS Software's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/13/2025

Median Package
IBS Software
Senior Software Engineer
Kochi, KL, India
Total per year
₹806K
Level
L4
Base
₹806K
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at IBS Software?

₹13.67M

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Included Titles

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at IBS Software in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹1,298,735. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at IBS Software for the Software Engineer role in India is ₹628,056.

