← Company Directory
IBM
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer
  • Staff Engineer
  • Budapest Metropolitan Area

Software Engineer Level

Staff Engineer

Levels at IBM

Compare Levels
  1. Associate EngineerBand 6
  2. Staff EngineerBand 7
  3. Advisory EngineerBand 8
    4. Show 4 More Levels
Average Annual Total Compensation
HUF 45,448
Base Salary
HUF 16,389,191
Stock Grant ()
HUF 265,684
Bonus
HUF 0

HUF 58.63M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve HUF 10.99M+ (sometimes HUF 109.94M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for IBM

Related Companies

  • Asure Software
  • 2U
  • Omnicell
  • Skyworks Solutions
  • Envestnet
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources