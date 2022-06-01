← Company Directory
IBISWorld
IBISWorld Salaries

IBISWorld's salary ranges from $69,760 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager in Germany at the low-end to $172,860 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of IBISWorld. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Business Analyst
$73.6K
Product Manager
$69.8K
Sales
$173K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at IBISWorld is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $172,860. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at IBISWorld is $73,630.

