IBA Salaries

IBA's salary ranges from $17,711 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in Belarus at the low-end to $149,250 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of IBA. Last updated: 1/16/2025
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.