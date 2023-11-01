← Company Directory
IBA
IBA Salaries

IBA's salary ranges from $17,711 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in Belarus at the low-end to $149,250 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of IBA. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Business Analyst
$47.2K
Customer Service
$131K
Data Scientist
$17.7K
Product Manager
$149K
Software Engineer
$43.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at IBA is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $149,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at IBA is $47,235.

