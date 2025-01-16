← Company Directory
IAV
IAV Salaries

IAV's salary ranges from $75,210 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $76,694 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of IAV. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $75.2K
Data Scientist
Median $76.7K
Hardware Engineer
$76.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at IAV is Data Scientist with a yearly total compensation of $76,694. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at IAV is $76,590.

