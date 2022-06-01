← Company Directory
IANS
IANS Salaries

IANS's salary ranges from $85,425 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $168,036 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of IANS. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Sales
$85.4K
Software Engineering Manager
$168K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at IANS is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $168,036. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at IANS is $126,731.

