IAG
IAG Salaries

IAG's salary ranges from $43,836 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $175,120 for a Technical Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of IAG. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $111K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Analyst
$56.9K
Data Scientist
$110K
Product Designer
$43.8K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$93.2K
Software Engineering Manager
$158K
Solution Architect
$139K
Technical Program Manager
$175K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at IAG is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $175,120. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at IAG is $110,865.

