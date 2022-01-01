← Company Directory
IAC
IAC Salaries

IAC's salary ranges from $60,198 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in Poland at the low-end to $174,125 for a Technical Program Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of IAC. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $165K
Data Scientist
$150K
Product Manager
$165K
Recruiter
$60.2K
Software Engineering Manager
$98K
Technical Program Manager
$174K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at IAC is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $174,125. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at IAC is $157,241.

